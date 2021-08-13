Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.40.

TSE PKI opened at C$38.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.60.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

