Raymond James Increases CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.75 target price on shares of CVE:NXR.UN and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get CVE:NXR.UN alerts:

CVE NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,561. CVE:NXR.UN has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CVE:NXR.UN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVE:NXR.UN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.