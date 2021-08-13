Raymond James Increases Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $26.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

