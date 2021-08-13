Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RYN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,787. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 246.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

