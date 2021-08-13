RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $35.06 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.27 million, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.49.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

