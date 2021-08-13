Reata Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,978 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,200% compared to the average volume of 86 put options.

RETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 over the last 90 days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

RETA stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.72. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

