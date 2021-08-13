Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $405.19 Million

Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report sales of $405.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $398.20 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $353.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 42.10%.

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,031,000 after buying an additional 362,344 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 55.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 478,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,010. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 2.56.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

