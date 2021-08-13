Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Down 98.2% in July

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the July 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Red White & Bloom Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 227,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,819. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

