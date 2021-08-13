ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $220,472.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $106.91 million and $220,472.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.70 or 0.99858915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00031456 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $479.56 or 0.01010959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00358575 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.99 or 0.00398396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071418 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004565 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

