RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDHL. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of RDHL opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.