Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,455. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.