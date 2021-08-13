Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,990.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,057 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

