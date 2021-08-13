Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Athene Holding Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Athene in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Athene’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.

NYSE ATH opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20. Athene has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $70.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Athene by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,524,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $39,163.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,774 shares of company stock worth $4,058,248. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

