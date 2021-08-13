Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

RBA stock opened at C$76.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$64.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.23 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

