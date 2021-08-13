Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Twist Bioscience Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twist Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.96). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

TWST stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $214.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $433,552.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $1,947,616.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,430,147.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,836 shares of company stock worth $14,412,726. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

