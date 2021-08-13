Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will earn $12.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $423.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after purchasing an additional 47,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

