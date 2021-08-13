Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stride, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92. Stride has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth $48,797,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Stride by 91.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,619,000 after acquiring an additional 896,904 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $13,664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,851,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 29.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after purchasing an additional 279,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

