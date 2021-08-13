Research Analysts Set Expectations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings of ($12.25) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at ($9.68) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $132.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.02.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

