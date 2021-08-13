Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Bank in a report released on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $254.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 39.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 82,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 43.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

