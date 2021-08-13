Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE: CHP.UN):

  • 7/27/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50.
  • 7/23/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.25.
  • 7/23/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.00.
  • 7/22/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.
  • 7/19/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
  • 7/19/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$15.00.
  • 6/28/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHP.UN traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 205,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.63. The firm has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$11.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.05.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

