Reviewing Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) & Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.0% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Donnelley Financial Solutions and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.68%. Given Donnelley Financial Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Donnelley Financial Solutions is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions 5.30% 17.63% 5.45% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and Sharing Economy International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions $894.50 million 1.23 -$25.90 million ($0.76) -43.22 Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 82.02 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

Sharing Economy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States. Its services include content management, multi-channel content distribution, data management and analytics services, collaborative workflow and business reporting tools, and translations and other language services in support of its client’s communications requirements. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.