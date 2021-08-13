Reviewing Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Novavax and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -66.90% -125.71% -40.55% Gilead Sciences 19.38% 55.94% 15.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novavax and Gilead Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $475.60 million 40.25 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -35.35 Gilead Sciences $24.69 billion 3.61 $123.00 million $7.09 10.04

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Novavax has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Novavax and Gilead Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 0 1 4 0 2.80 Gilead Sciences 0 8 11 0 2.58

Novavax currently has a consensus price target of $249.60, suggesting a potential downside of 2.88%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $75.76, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Novavax.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Novavax on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

