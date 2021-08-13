Reviewing Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) and Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) and Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Storage Computer has a beta of 55.54, suggesting that its stock price is 5,454% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Palo Alto Networks and Storage Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palo Alto Networks 1 1 25 0 2.89 Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus price target of $412.42, indicating a potential upside of 11.77%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and Storage Computer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palo Alto Networks $3.41 billion 10.54 -$267.00 million ($1.24) -297.58 Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Storage Computer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palo Alto Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and Storage Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palo Alto Networks -11.00% -10.65% -1.12% Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Storage Computer beats Palo Alto Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Storage Computer

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

