Revolution Populi (RVP) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.03 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $49.03 million and $440,434.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00056264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00890352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00114278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043213 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

