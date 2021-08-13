Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.32 and last traded at $60.32. Approximately 35,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,165,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $4,258,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,264.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,490,531 shares of company stock valued at $93,018,507 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.