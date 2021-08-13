Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.00

Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 5471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

A number of research firms have commented on RXN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

In other Rexnord news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 5,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $283,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 67,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,757,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,574 shares of company stock worth $13,755,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rexnord by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Rexnord by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 318,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 72,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rexnord by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Rexnord by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

