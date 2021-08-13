Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $164.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $18.74 or 0.00040301 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $78,674.39 and $164.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00139697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00151004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,472.17 or 0.99959919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.95 or 0.00864581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

