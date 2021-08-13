Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 705 ($9.21). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 702.60 ($9.18), with a volume of 1,463,799 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

Get Rightmove alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 666.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

About Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.