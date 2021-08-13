Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

RBA opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after buying an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,288,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,446,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

