Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.83.

RBA stock opened at $61.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

