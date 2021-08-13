Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce sales of $6.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $25.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 793,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 700,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 726,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RAD opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $845.03 million, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

