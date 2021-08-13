Roger Mack Hinson Sells 8,799 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MD opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,875 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $23,681,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $15,254,000.

MD has been the subject of several research reports. boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.