Roger Mack Hinson Sells 8,799 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE MD opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
MD has been the subject of several research reports. boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
