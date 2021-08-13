Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Lessened by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Roku by 509.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $13,112,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $369.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.72. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.36 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,276 shares of company stock valued at $158,297,115. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

