Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

RYCEY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of Hold.

RYCEY opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

