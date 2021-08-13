ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Up 41% Over Last Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and $616,127.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.01 or 0.00620242 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000959 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,064,776 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

