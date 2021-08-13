Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Cut to Hold at Truist

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Root has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Root by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 157,381 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,278,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,886,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

