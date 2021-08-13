Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Rotork from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of Rotork stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. Rotork has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.