Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €50.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €52.86 ($62.19) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s fifty day moving average is €51.81.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.