Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $66.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $168,125.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,685.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,496 shares of company stock worth $11,669,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

