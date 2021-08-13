Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at $62,837,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Allakos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,923,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $39,718,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 25.0% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 163,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of ALLK opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

In related news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $57,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.