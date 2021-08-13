Royal Bank of Canada Buys 60,262 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.24% of Concrete Pumping worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.72 on Friday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $494.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

