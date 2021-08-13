Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$12.00

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQX. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.94. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 29.24.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

