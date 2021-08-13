Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 975.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNRG opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $60.11 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

