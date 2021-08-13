Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.03 Million Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CAI International were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CAI International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CAI International by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 94,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CAI International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

CAI stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

