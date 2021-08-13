Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $65.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.19.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. 17,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

