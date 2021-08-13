Royal Bank of Canada Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $885.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $830.00 to $885.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $880.28.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $811.72 on Monday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $815.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,957 shares of company stock worth $13,514,484 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

