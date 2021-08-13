Royal Bank of Canada Raises Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IIP.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.44.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.57 on Tuesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.12 and a one year high of C$18.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 19.95%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

