Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BLU opened at C$4.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.87. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$6.22. The company has a market cap of C$332.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.24 and a current ratio of 18.11.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.