Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Storm Resources (TSE:SRX)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Storm Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.63.

Shares of Storm Resources stock opened at C$3.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$418.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.62 and a 1-year high of C$4.25.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$73.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

