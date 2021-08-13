Royal Bank of Canada Trims Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Target Price to $24.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 6,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,348. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -10.45.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

